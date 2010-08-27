Marshall plan: Dolphins place title hopes in hands of receiver

"When you look at the history, as far as media-wise, you know they're quick to pick up a pen and eyes get wide; they are waiting for something to happen," Marshall said of his Dolphins punting incident. "But when you look at it, it's getting our team better. We compete here. I got a guy in front of me, (cornerback) Vontae Davis and another guy, (cornerback) Sean Smith. Those guys are pushing me every day (in practice) and vice versa. The level of competition here is high and sometimes it gets frustrating."