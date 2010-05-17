Marshall now a Dolphin, and still a top fantasy wideout

Published: May 17, 2010 at 05:02 AM

Will Brandon Marshall continue to find fantasy success with the Dolphins?

After being traded from Denver to Miami in the spring, Marshall met the South Florida media for the first time and said all of the right things.

No, he's not a diva or a prima donna. Yes, he plans on this being the best year he's ever had. No, he's not going to repeat any prior mistakes. The past is exactly that -- the past. Marshall quickly ingratiated himself with his new teammates, too, showing up at charity events and volunteer workouts.

More than just saying and doing all the right things, though, Marshall also appeared genuinely sincere about the whole situation.

It wasn't simply a matter of an astute public relations person getting him to put a good spin on the situation. Marshall was a prep star in Winter Park, Fla., played his college football at the University of Central Florida, and already seems very comfortable in a Dolphins uniform.

"This is home for me," he says.

Being comfortable in a new jersey or with new teammates doesn't make you a fantasy star, of course. But the fact that he's recorded a combined 307 catches for 3,710 yards and 23 touchdowns over the past three seasons certainly does. That's what Marshall has done, and he's done it on a consistent level.

Want proof? Just look at his totals: 102 catches in 2007, 104 catches in 2008, and 101 catches in 2009.

PPR owners, please wipe the drool from your lower lips.

He's also done it no matter who is throwing him the football. At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds and possessing strength, speed, and soft hands, Marshall can't help it. No matter who's under center, he's going to get more looks than Olivia Munn at Comic-Con.

That's why the move to South Florida with relatively untested but talented quarterback Chad Henne, will not pose a threat to Marshall's fantasy value. If the move from Jay Cutler to Kyle Orton in Denver did not adversely impact Marshall's output, neither should the move from Orton to Henne.

Bottom line: As long as he avoid injuries, which is true of any fantasy player, Marshall will continue to be a big-time receiver in his new uniform.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints QB Drew Brees' retirement official three months after announcement

Drew Brees is officially retired. The future Hall of Famer's March 14 announcement went into effect Friday, per the league's transaction wire. 
news

Top five pass-catching tandems in the NFL; Cowboys' offense worthy of the hype

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks unveils his ranking of the NFL's top five pass-catching tandems in the wake of the Julio Jones trade. Plus, why the confidence of one key Cowboys player is justified and a look at how the Vikings could bounce back on defense. 
news

NFL Thursday Night Football

The brightest stars, the biggest games, and the fiercest rivalries - NFL's Thursday Night Football returns September 16
news

A Football Life from NFL Network

Emmy-nominated show, A Football Life can be streamed live through the NFL and NFL Network apps as well as NFL.com and NFL.com/Network 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW