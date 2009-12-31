Marshall misses practice with pulled hamstring

Published: Dec 31, 2009 at 08:12 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Broncos WR Brandon Marshall is sitting out practice with a strained right hamstring that he suffered running a route one day earlier.

Coach Josh McDaniels said he wasn't sure how serious the injury was or if Marshall would be able to return to practice on Friday.

Marshall just earned his second straight Pro Bowl honor and has caught at least 100 passes for three straight seasons.

Wide receiver Eddie Royal (head, neck) and tight end Daniel Graham (knee) both returned to practice.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 15

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL informs clubs 2022 salary cap projected to be $208.2 million

The salary cap will rise next year. The NFL informed clubs Tuesday that the 2022 salary cap is projected to be $208.2 million, Tom Pelissero reports. That is the maximum amount agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players Association in May, and it's a $25.7 million increase from the previous year.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the NFC Pro Bowl roster on offense

With the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters set to be announced on Monday, Dec. 20, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the NFC?
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the AFC Pro Bowl roster on offense

With the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters set to be announced on Monday, Dec. 20, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the AFC?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW