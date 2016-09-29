Marshall: Jets must stop trying to be scientists

Around the NFL

Published: Sep 29, 2016 at 12:55 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets have struggled to punch the ball in the end zone in 2016. Through three games Gang Green has scored touchdowns on just 6 of 16 red-zone possessions.

Speaking at a charity event this week, receiver Brandon Marshall said the Jets have been overthinking in the red zone.

"There was a lot of that going on, and it starts with guys like myself and Fitz," Marshall said, referring to quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, via NJ.com. "We've just got to go out there and play ball and play fast, instead of trying to be scientists out there all the time. I've got to go out there and make the plays no matter what's going on."

Fitzpatrick threw three of his six interceptions last week in the red zone -- two on tipped passes in which he forced ill-advised throws. In his previous 34 starts, Fitzpatrick had two total red zone interceptions, per NFL Network Research.

The 0-of-4 red zone failures in Week 3 followed a successful 4 of 7 in Buffalo, when the team used a run-first approach, leading fans to believe play-calling was a problem.

With massive targets in Marshall (6-foot-4), Eric Decker (6-foot-3), Quincy Enunwa (6-foot-2) and new tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (6-foot-5) the Jets have the receivers to win in the red zone. Matt Forte is also one of the best pass-catching backs in the NFL.

"I would say this: We definitely have to take advantage of our talent," Marshall said. "It's hard for coaches, man, when you have three, four receivers that can make plays, and then you have a back like Matt Forte. So I don't envy Chan Gailey's job. It's a difficult one, and there's only one ball.

"We went to Kansas City and we got hit in the mouth, and now we'll adjust and make the right calls. So whether it's throwing the ball or running the ball, we're going to take advantage of whatever the defense is giving us."

