Marshall confirms meeting with Bowlen, alludes to trade request

"Life is filled with change, and where I am in my life now change is probably best," the post on bmarshall15.com read. "It's hard leaving an organization ran by one of the best owners in all of sports, and someone who's been there for me through my ups and downs. The hardest thing was hearing Mr. B wish me luck in the future, but we both came to the conclusion that this is probably the best thing for me to grow on and off the field.