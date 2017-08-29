Around the NFL

Marrone on Blake Bortles: 'It's the best I've seen him'

Published: Aug 29, 2017 at 02:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Score one for tough love.

The Jacksonville Jaguars demoted Blake Bortles from clear-cut starter for a nine-day competition with Chad Henne. Bortles has been handed the starting job back, and coach Doug Marrone believes he's seeing an improved quarterback since the benching.

"I think he's doing a nice job," Marrone said Monday, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. "I really do. For me, personally, it's the best I've seen him."

The Jaguars have had three practices since Marrone re-returned to Bortles as his starter. According to the coach, Bortles seems more relaxed and his footwork has improved upon where it was before the competition opened.

"I've seen him build upon his last performance," Marrone said. "I'm hoping to see that that carries over because he's actually done quite well."

It wouldn't be the first time a player got his act together after facing the very real threat of losing his job. The praise could also stem from Marrone merely attempting to publicly justify going back to the quarterback he has harshly criticized over the past month. (Hey, if steady denigration didn't work, maybe directing sunshine Blake's direction might work!)

"I feel like I'm just playing," Bortles said Saturday after the announcement that he would start the season opener. "I feel comfortable. I feel confident with the system. I feel comfortable in it. I feel comfortable with the guys that I'm playing with.

"You take each individual play as its own entity and you go out there and go through it and play it and do as best as you possibly can and then move on, good or bad, move on from it and do the same thing with the next one."

Bortles' supposed improvement over the course of three practices means very little if it all unravels come Week 1. But it's better than the QB getting the starting gig back and chucking five interceptions in practice, I guess.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson aims to play '20-plus years,' then 'own an NFL football team'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to play for "20-plus years" and, after that, he'd like to be an NFL owner
news

Patriots OL Trent Brown: 'I almost died' during IV issue last season

New England offensive lineman Trent Brown said Tuesday that he gave some thought to retirement last year after a problem with a pre-game IV before a game against the Browns put him in a Cleveland hospital and nearly cost him his life.
news

Chargers place OLB Joey Bosa, DL Jerry Tillery on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed outside linebacker ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Jerry Tillery﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell sustained broken finger; status uncertain

San Francisco's leading rusher, rookie running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿, suffered a fractured finger and will undergo a procedure. His status for Sunday's game against Jacksonville is unclear.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff's status for Week 11 vs. Browns uncertain following oblique injury

The Detroit Lions could be without starting quarterback Jared Goff in Week 11 following his oblique injury this past Sunday.
news

Ravens release veteran RB Le'Veon Bell after five games

The Baltimore Ravens have released veteran L'eVeon Bell, the running back announced on Twitter Tuesday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 16

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he isn't expecting Minkah Fitzpatrick to be available after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.
news

Jerry Jones admits worry seeing Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's late TD run in blowout win over Falcons

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't care to see QB Dak Prescott power through a defender for an all but meaningless late touchdown in a win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.
news

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer: 'I refuse to believe we're far off' 

The Jaguars' play has improved of late, and that is giving first-year head coach Urban Meyer reasons for optimism in Jacksonville.
news

Mac Jones: Patriots 'confident' and 'know what the formula is' for winning games

The New England Patriots are on a four-game winning streak heading into "Thursday Night Football" this week. Rookie QB Mac Jones spoke Monday on the team's growing confidence.
news

Green Bay Packers selling stock for sixth time in franchise history

For the first time in 10 years, the Green Bay Packers issued a stock offering Tuesday that will fund ongoing Lambeau Field projects.
news

Eagles' thriving ground game helping second-year QB Jalen Hurts evolve 

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive has steadily improved throughout the past few weeks thanks to a thriving ground game that has done wonders for QB Jalen Hurts.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW