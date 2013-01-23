Markus Wheaton, Lane Johnson among Senior Bowl standouts

Datone Jones, DE, UCLA: Jones arrived in Mobile as a supposed tweener, based on his size (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) and the way he was utilized at UCLA, where he spent most of his time as an interior defender. However, he has convinced scouts in attendance that he could be an effective 4-3 defensive end with his play this week. Jones has overwhelmed opponents with his strength and power while also flashing enough agility to win with speed off the edge. Factoring in his non-stop motor and relentless approach, it is hard not to like what Jones can bring to the table as a situational playmaker at the next level.