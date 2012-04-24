Markus Kuhn, a Germany native, gives draft international flavor

Like his European-trained predecessors, Kuhn was introduced to the game by a club team playing in Germany, one of 62 countries governed by the International Federation of American Football. He began playing in his native Germany with the Weinheim Longhorns before heading to the United States in search of a college scholarship. In his senior year, he finished the 2011 college football season as a starter at North Carolina State with 45 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks.