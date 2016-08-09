Around the NFL

Mark Sanchez to start for Broncos in preseason opener

Published: Aug 09, 2016 at 08:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

While Mark Sanchez and Trevor Siemiansit atop the Denver Broncos depth chart as co-No. 1 quarterbacks, only one can start Thursday's preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

Sanchez gets the nod to open the preseason, the team announced Tuesday. He is expected to play the entire first quarter followed by Siemian in the second quarter. Rookie Paxton Lynch will play the second half.

During his news conference earlier in the day, coach Gary Kubiak was mum on whether Sanchez or Siemian would get the start, saying only that they would play during the first half.

As the only quarterback on the roster with starting experience, it's not a surprise Kubiak will start off with Sanchez. However, the 29-year-old has not pulled away from the pack in offseason workouts. Sanchez will have to fend off Siemian and first-round pick Paxton Lynch to be named the starter to open the regular season.

Siemian, a seventh-round pick in 2015, has impressed coaches throughout the offseason. Lynch owns the most raw talent of the trio, but needs to show progress with the playbook and managing the huddle. Still, it wouldn't be a shock if the rookie were able to leapfrog up the depth chart with strong preseason performances.

Kubiak noted Monday he's not close to determining a Week 1 starter.

Sanchez will get the first shot Thursday to prove he can win the regular-season job, but this competition is far from over.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 3 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Joe Burrow cautions against panicking over Bengals' slow start to 2022 season: 'We are going to be fine'

The Bengals have not had the strong start they had hoped for, and that many predicted for last year's Super Bowl runners-up. But quarterback Joe Burrow said it's not time to panic about Cincinnati's season yet, as there's still ample opportunities to address issues and make it back to the playoffs.

news

NFL sends warning letter to Buccaneers exec Bruce Arians for actions on sideline during game vs. Saints

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the NFL sent Bruce Arians, now serving as Bucs senior advisor to the general manager, a warning letter noting that his actions on the sideline on Sunday weren't acceptable.

news

Frank Reich on Colts' poor start to 2022: 'You have to resist temptation to overreact'

The Colts are searching for answers after an 0-1-1 start to the season. Coach Frank Reich tried to take a long-term approach and not make hasty changes after the dismal start.

news

Tom Brady practicing Wednesday ahead of Packers-Buccaneers despite schedule calling for day off

Instead of taking his usual Wednesday off, Tom Brady will participate in practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brady was content with the decision because he felt good enough physically to participate.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to receive 'full slate of reps' as he attempts to return for 'MNF'

Receiver Michael Gallup will take a "full slate of reps" in practice this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Mike Evans suspension upheld; Buccaneers WR will miss Week 3 vs. Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld and he will miss Sunday's game against the Packers, the league announced Wednesday.

news

Bills' Stefon Diggs hopes to 'grow old' with Josh Allen: 'I'm trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it'

The tandem of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs has been unstoppable so far this season, helping the Bills outscore opponents a combined 72-17 to get off to a 2-0 start. This pairing will be tested in Week 3 when Buffalo visits the Miami Dolphins, who boast two top WRs of their own.

news

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk living up to big contract through two weeks

Christian Kirk's four-year, $72 million contract with the Jaguars brought chuckles from critics in the spring. Through two weeks of the regular season, the snide remarks have been silenced.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown highlight Players of the Week

Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are among the NFL Players of the Week.

news

D.J. Humphries: Cardinals know who they're 'in the foxhole with' after comeback win over Raiders

Arizona's wild, comeback overtime win over the Raiders on Sunday provided the Cardinals a peek within themselves.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE