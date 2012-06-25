Mark Sanchez-Tim Tebow, Saints hierarchy top summer subplots

The Tennessee Titans are closer to pushing the Houston Texans for the division crown than most people realize, and the battle for the starting quarterback job might not be controversial, regardless of who opens the season as the starter. Matt Hasselbeck and Jake Locker are capable, but Hasselbeck's leadership would seem to make him the favorite heading into Week 1. As a rookie last season, Locker showed he's ready to step in when needed. Having that type of security at this position could be what gets the Titans into the playoffs.