Analysis

Mark Sanchez-Tim Tebow, Saints hierarchy top summer subplots

Published: Jun 25, 2012 at 05:52 AM

The NFL is about to go dark -- at least in terms of offseason workouts and on-field news.

The New Orleans Saints -- dealing with the bounty scandal and Drew Brees' contract negotiations -- the rookie symposium and other off-field events and issues will provide enough news to carry us into training camps, which start in a month, but baseball and Olympic trials are going to have to satisfy our sports appetite for a while.

Isn't it funny how the NFL season seemed to just end, yet we're clamoring for things to get going as soon as possible?

To whet the appetite even further, let's delve into some of the bigger storylines heading into training camp ... and beyond.

Mark Sanchez-Tim Tebow

This is going to be a screaming headline every day. We know the dynamics by now. What we'll find out more than anything is if Sanchez has the gumption to truly be better than he's been.

The Jets have put obvious pressure on him. There's none on Tebow. If Sanchez steps up under new coordinator Tony Sparano, then there is no controversy. If Sanchez steps up, that's also very good for the Jets because it means he's making better decisions and showing the maturity needed for New York to challenge the New England Patriots and what could be a good Buffalo Bills team in the AFC East.

The test will come in preseason games. Tebow probably will get the most snaps, as is usually the case with backup QBs, and he'll be facing second- and third-unit defenders. The moment Rex Ryan gives Tebow a few series against No. 1 defenses is when the quarterback competition becomes a full-blown controversy.

Who's in charge in New Orleans?

This franchise has gone through unprecedented troubles these past few months. However, as someone who has spent time with the team over the years and knows the makeup of that roster, the players and coaches will galvanize and rally. Entering training camp, the bigger issue will be Brees. There's little doubt around league circles that a long-term contract will be completed by the July 16 franchise-tag deadline and Brees will be in camp on time.

Upon arrival, he has to show leadership like he's never shown before -- if that's possible. It's his team, with head coach Sean Payton suspended for the season.

Also, the coaching staff is going to have to establish a chain of command and game-day hierarchy during five preseason games. Assistant head coach Joe Vitt is suspended for the first six games, so the staff will have to decide who's calling the shots in his absence, and who will be in the booth/on the field. There are no major obstacles on an individual level, but collectively the Saints have some hills to climb.

Monitoring Manning

The intrigue here will be how Denver Broncos coaches manage the veteran quarterback. Manning, one of the most competitive players in the game, hasn't been in pads in more than a year. He's going to want to take a ton of snaps in practice and preseason games. And to some degree, he should. He has to get used to contact and being back in the heat of game competition.

Still, games don't mean anything until Week 1, and Manning has to be healthy and progressing by then. Denver has no grace period for the transition. Its schedule is downright ugly (Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Houston, Oakland and New England right out of the gate). It's the type of schedule Manning is used to, but not the type of schedule the Broncos typically are dealt. Early on, the development of Manning's supporting cast might be more important than that of Manning himself.

Four bona fide QB battles

The Kevin Kolb-John Skelton competition in Arizona might be one of the more understated subplots in the NFL.

If Skelton wins the job, it would show that coach Ken Whisenhunt and general manager Rod Graves made a huge error by trading a second-round draft pick and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to the Philadlephia Eagles for Kolb in 2011. They also signed Kolb to a deal that guarantees him roughly $21 million. Even worse, if Skelton wins the job but doesn't win games, Whisenhunt could be on a very hot seat.

Shifting gears to another NFC West team, it appears it's really Matt Flynn's job to lose in Seattle, according to league sources. Still, there are a lot of questions from some non-Seahawks coaches and other NFL personnel as to what exactly coach Pete Carroll is doing at quarterback. The biggest question seems to be whether Flynn, Tarvaris Jackson or rookie Russell Wilson is good enough to complement what appears to be a playoff-ready roster.

Kinkhabwala: May the best man win

Jake Locker and Matt Hasselbeck are battling to start in Tennessee, but Aditi Kinkhabwala marvels at their relationship. More ...

The Tennessee Titans are closer to pushing the Houston Texans for the division crown than most people realize, and the battle for the starting quarterback job might not be controversial, regardless of who opens the season as the starter. Matt Hasselbeck and Jake Locker are capable, but Hasselbeck's leadership would seem to make him the favorite heading into Week 1. As a rookie last season, Locker showed he's ready to step in when needed. Having that type of security at this position could be what gets the Titans into the playoffs.

Matt Moore and David Garrard appear to be more insurance for rookie Ryan Tannehill than real threats. Tannehill knows the system better, since he played for offensive coordinator Mike Sherman at Texas A&M. Recent history also suggests that first-time head coaches (Rex Ryan, Mike Smith, John Harbaugh and Ron Rivera) hitch their careers onto the rookie QBs they draft. If Tannehill doesn't win the job, then it shows he's simply not ready. Coaches will earn the respect of their players if they don't force a player into the lineup just because of his draft status.

Peace in Philadelphia

Jeremiah: A championship quality

What is the common theme among recent Super Bowl champs? Daniel Jeremiah says it's a dominant pass rush. More ...

There was hype and anger with the Eagles last training camp, after Cullen Jenkins, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jason Babin and Rodgers-Cromartie were paid as free-agent newcomers. That left in-house stars DeSean Jackson and LeSean McCoy a tad miffed as to why they hadn't received new deals after coming up through the system. Not to mention cornerback Asante Samuel, who was bitter throughout the season after he was perpetually mentioned in trades.

Samuel is now in Atlanta, while Jackson and McCoy have been rewarded by Philly brass. The others are entering their first full offseason after performing better than perceived. The Eagles are going to be an early Super Bowl favorite ... again. Can they do a better job handling expectations with a peaceful locker room?

Follow Steve Wyche on Twitter @wyche89

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

32 NFL teams, 32 people to root for: From Lamar Jackson to Lovie Smith to Laura Fryar -- and beyond

Objectivity is crucial in journalism, but Jim Trotter admits he has certain biases, particularly when it comes to various fine folks around the NFL. Here is one person to root for on each of the league's 32 teams.

news

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: James Bradberry highest-ranked available defensive player

Gregg Rosenthal has scoured the market to rank NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2022. Who are the best players remaining in this year's class?

news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Next Woman Up: Mindy Black, Director of Performance Nutrition for the Jacksonville Jaguars

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Mindy Black discusses growing the organization's nutrition department, the importance of educating rookie classes from the jump and more.

news

2022 NFL Draft: What does the future hold for the top six quarterbacks selected -- in 2022 and beyond?

The 2022 NFL Draft surprisingly saw just one QB taken in the first two rounds, but that doesn't doom the entire crop to irrelevance. So, what's next for this group -- in 2022 and beyond? Bucky Brooks explores what the future holds for each of the top six quarterbacks selected.

news

2022 NFL Draft class rankings: Chiefs, Jets, Ravens shine brightest

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the rearview. Which teams knocked it out of the park? Who failed to address serious needs? Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr rank each franchise's class, from No. 1 to 32.

news

AFC South draft grades: Texans restock cupboard; will Jaguars' bold moves pay off?

Did the Texans give their rebuild the boost it needed? Will the Jaguars be rewarded for their bold moves? Dan Parr provides 2022 NFL Draft grades for each AFC South team.

news

NFC South draft grades: Falcons get much-needed roster boost; Saints do Saints things

Did the talent-poor Falcons get the roster infusion they needed? Will another aggressive draft by Mickey Loomis pay off for the Saints? Gennaro Filice provides draft grades for each NFC South team.

news

AFC North draft grades: Ravens ace test; did Steelers make right call at QB?

Did any team in the division -- or league -- do a better job of finding value than the Ravens? Dan Parr provides 2022 NFL Draft grades for each AFC North team.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein breaks down projected compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. How many extra selections can John Lynch and the 49ers expect to be awarded?

news

NFC North draft grades: Lions continue inspired rebuild; Bears failing Justin Fields?

Is Brad Holmes' enthusiastic drafting paying dividends for the Lions? Did the Packers blow it by once again passing on the receiver position in Round 1? Are the Bears failing Justin Fields? Gennaro Filice provides draft grades for each NFC North team.

news

Top 10 games of the 2022 NFL season: Chiefs-Bucs, Packers-Bills make list

Nick Shook has eyes on a rematch of Super Bowl LV between Tom Brady's Bucs and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs, which ranks No. 3 on his list of top 10 games of the 2022 NFL season. Which matchup earned the No. 1 spot? Check here to see his full rankings.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW