Mark Sanchez starting for Eagles vs. Lions

Sanchez is 2-1 in his career on Thanksgiving. Last season he led the Eagles to a 33-10 win over Dallas, completing 20 of 29 passes for 217 yards and a score. In 2010 with the Jets, he beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-10, throwing for just 166 yards. Of course, the quarterback's most infamous moment came Thanksgiving 2012, in what is now known as the Butt Fumble game.