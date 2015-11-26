Mark Sanchez starting for Eagles vs. Lions

Like cranberry sauce or awkward family hugs, Mark Sanchez is becoming something of a Thanksgiving tradition.
Sanchez started for the Philadelphia Eaglestoday versus the Detroit Lions. Sam Bradford (concussion, shoulder) sat for the second straight week, officially listed as inactive.
There were questions about Bradford's availability this week after the quarterback passed concussion protocol and practiced on a limited basis. In the end, the shoulder sprain suffered in Week 10 will keep him out another contest.
Sanchez made his second start of the season. In last week's blowout loss, the quarterback moved the ball early, but Chip Kelly's offense continues to lack explosive plays with either quarterback. Most of Sanchez's 261 yards last week came on catch-and-run throws and he tossed three interceptions.
The Eagles have scored less than 20 points in each of their last two games. They've never scored fewer than 20 points in three straight under Kelly.
On Thursday, Sanchez faces a Lions defense allowing 250.5 yards per game passing (19th in the NFL). Detroit has played much better as of late. The Lions' best corner Darius Slay (neck) is questionable, but both Slay and Calvin Johnson are active.
Sanchez is 2-1 in his career on Thanksgiving. Last season he led the Eagles to a 33-10 win over Dallas, completing 20 of 29 passes for 217 yards and a score. In 2010 with the Jets, he beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-10, throwing for just 166 yards. Of course, the quarterback's most infamous moment came Thanksgiving 2012, in what is now known as the Butt Fumble game.