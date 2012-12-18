Mark Sanchez situation demands honesty from Rex Ryan, Jets

I hated that Josh Freeman made himself even harder to figure out. Sometimes I think Freeman is not the answer at quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and sometimes I think he is; his inconsistent play makes it tough to clearly assess him. Over the past three weeks, he has not been able to connect on the deep throws, and he has not played as well. On Sunday, he threw four picks in a 41-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. This makes me wonder: If teams take away Vincent Jackson and the deep ball, does Freeman have what it takes to overcome that and get the Bucs to playoffs?