Mark Sanchez signs one-year deal with Chicago Bears

Sanchez tossed two interceptions on just 18 attempts with the Cowboys last season, appearing in just three games as Dak Prescott's backup. The eighth-year veteran has started 72 career games, posting a 56.7 completion rate, 86:86 TD-to-INT ratio and 73.9 passer rating. He's among the most turnover-prone quarterbacks of his era.
Glennon is due to earn $16 million this season, suggesting he's locked in as John Fox's Week 1 quarterback. That said, he's an inconsistent passer and an unproven commodity as the starter.
After watching three different quarterbacks start games in 2016, Bears fans shouldn't be surprised if Fox is forced to turn to Sanchez at some point this season.