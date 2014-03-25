Mark Sanchez's New York Jets tenure was anything but boring

The Jets lost their way in 2011. Most of the offense's strong leaders were gone. The ground-and-pound approach became more of a myth and sound bite than truly a way of life. The Jets heaped more responsibility on Sanchez, and while he put up his career highs in touchdowns (26) and yards (3,474), the offense ranked 25th. The Jets collapsed, losing their final three games and missing the playoffs. Former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer inexplicably had Sanchez attempt 59 passes against the New York Giants on Christmas Eve. The Jets lost. The crosstown rivals, meanwhile, never lost again, and in fact went on to win the Super Bowl. Schottenheimer and Sanchez ruined Christmas for Jets fans. It was a clear illustration of why you couldn't ask Sanchez to be the focal point of an offense. He was just never that good.