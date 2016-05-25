Mark Sanchez participates in start of Broncos OTAs

Around the NFL

When the Denver Broncos announced last week that Mark Sanchez underwent surgery on his non-throwing hand, the team indicated the quarterback was expected to miss the start of organized team activities.

The quarterback then insisted he wanted to practice.

The sides met in the middle.

The presumptive starting quarterback for the Super Bowl champions was on the field Tuesday for the first practice of organized team activities. While he didn't take a snap from under center, Sanchez worked with the first team in 7-on-7 drills and did more than anticipated.

"We knew he would," Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said, via ESPN.com. "... We knew he was going to do something; he actually did more than we thought. It's important to Mark you can see it every day."

Sanchez has a pathway to start the season under center, despite putting up some ugly game tape last season while with the Philadelphia Eagles. Getting early reps in a new offense is beneficial to lock down the job.

"We want him doing everything he can; it was a just a matter of getting him to the smaller, soft cast," Kubiak said. "... He just can't take a snap right now, but he should be pretty close to full (speed) next week."

Sanchez has the inside track to the starting gig, but he'll have to fend off first-round pick Paxton Lynch. While the veteran might not admit the threat of the rookie pushed him to return sooner, no one wants to give up reps to a player threatening to take his job.

