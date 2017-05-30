Around the NFL

Mark Sanchez out until training camp with knee injury

Published: May 30, 2017 at 11:15 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Due to an unfortunate, but minor injury, the Chicago Bears played a little quarterback carousel on Tuesday.

Mark Sanchez, one of three quarterbacks brought on by Chicago this offseason, suffered a knee injury during organized team activites on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Sanchez is expected to miss the remainder of OTAs and minicamp, but should be ready for the start of training camp, per Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune.

The injury came on the same day that Chicago intended to waive quarterback Connor Shaw to make room for Victor Cruz. In fact, the Bears announced Shaw's release earlier the day, only to rescind the waiver request following the injury. Rapoport adds that Shaw will see OTA reps in Sanchez's absence. Shaw missed the entire 2016 season with a leg injury.

Of course, neither Sanchez nor Shaw was supposed to start Week 1 for the Bears, so this late-May swap, in the grand scheme of things, is of little consequence. The starting job is expected to be Mike Glennon's to lose, presumably to second-overall selection Mitchell Trubisky if the big signing were to underwhelm mightily in the preseason.

But it does serve as a reminder to those who phase out the NFL in the offseason: The Bears quarterback saga never disappoints.

