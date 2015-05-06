Mark Sanchez: Open competition for Eagles' QB job

The prevailing assumption from the outside world is that Sam Bradford will be the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback when the season opens.
"Absolutely," Sanchez said. "That's the way I understand it."
The 28-year-old signal-caller appeared in nine games for the Eagles in 2014, completing 64 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. As it has in his six seasons, Sanchez's play waxed and waned under Chip Kelly last season.
Sanchez said the reason he signed a two-year, $9 million deal to return to Philadelphia was the chance to compete for a starting gig.
"Really just talking with Coach Kelly and knowing I'm coming with the opportunity to compete for the starting job," he said. "That was important to me.
"There were some other opportunities out there, but I didn't want to switch systems again. On a one-year deal, it's different for maybe a defensive player then for an offensive player, especially a quarterback. You've got to learn a whole new language again.
"I started to feel real comfortable and I felt like to be honest, personally, there's some unfinished business we left out there. I know I can play a little bit better than that. I know we can get this team in the playoffs. I think we have the talent to do that."
With Bradford still rehabbing from an ACL injury, Sanchez will get plenty of offseason reps to show he's improved in Kelly's system.
Given the coach's comments about Bradford this offseason, we still expect the former No. 1 overall pick to secure the starting role. But that won't stop Sanchez from trying to unseat him.
