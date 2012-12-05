Mark Sanchez, New York Jets doomed by lack of planning

The Jets are left to start a quarterback whose body of work is extensive enough to conclusively show exactly what he is. Since 1980, there have been just three other quarterbacks selected with a top-five draft pick who have played four seasons without a passer rating above 80. The names? Rick Mirer. Tim Couch. And Joey Harrington. That's the company we're talking about here -- a handful of quarterbacks who were given every chance to succeed and never really did.