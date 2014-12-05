Mark Sanchez, lifted by revival with Eagles, leaving past behind

1) The Browns' QB drama. The leader of the league's top passing, total and scoring offense will be on the field for the Colts, but all eyes will be on Cleveland's Brian Hoyer, who retained his starting job despite throwing one touchdown and six interceptions in his past four games. Why not Johnny Manziel? Because the Browns are 7-5 and very much in the playoff race. In their past three games, though, the Browns have averaged 14.3 points per outing, and sustaining drives could be a problem against Indianapolis. The Colts are third in the NFL in forcing three-and-outs (27 percent of drives) and second-best at preventing third-down conversions (allowing a 34 percent conversion rate). If Hoyer gets the Browns to the red zone, though, they should be able to capitalize. The Colts are 31st in red-zone defense.