Mark Sanchez is on his way out as New York Jets quarterback

I don't need stats to tell me how grotesque Sanchez's play has been. I watch the games. I see every throw. But here are a couple of nuggets of futility that will hit you between the eyes. Mark Sanchez is the first quarterback since the immortal Stoney Case, then of the 1999 Ravens, with four straight games of 25 or more passes and a completion percentage below 50 percent. Mark Sanchez is sporting a sickly season completion percentage of 48.4. That's the lowest through five games with a minimum of 100 attempts since JaMarcus Russell in 2009.