Mark Sanchez in a situation to succeed with Philadelphia Eagles

4) Adrian Peterson and Ray Rice have been clustered together since September, but the potential re-entry of the two into NFL play shouldn't be, because their situations simply aren't the same. And a lot of that has to do with the on-field value of each guy. Callous to look at it that way? Sure it is. There are much bigger issues at work here than who gets to play in football games. But that's the reality of it. NFL front offices and coaching staffs look at red-flagged players like this: Is he worth it? So if Rice is reinstated, that's how he'll be evaluated. The fact is, he plays a devalued position, has six years of wear on his tires, and is coming off the worst season of his career. And he's a free agent. Most people around the league, or at least the ones I've talked to, think Rice might have a chance to get back in next year, but not before then. Peterson, on the other hand, is a transcendent talent who's proven his staying power, and a guy playing for a team that's on the fringe of contention with a rookie quarterback who could use a force like No. 28 to take the heat off. Privately, the coaches there are hoping to get him back in the fold. So again, there are bigger issues to worry about here, obviously. But the question of whether either one (or Greg Hardy) will get a shot to play this year rides in part on how good they are.