Mark Sanchez doing everything to be QB Broncos need in 2016

When asked how this Broncos defense compares to those Jets units he played with, Sanchez said: "It's a real similar group, with a great savvy secondary, guys that are athletic and physical. Not just the guys that can cover, but they'll come out and pop you. You see it on film from last year. They'll come and hit running backs or receivers. And then a D-line that puts pressure on the quarterback quickly and disrupts your passing lanes. And then a linebacker group that can feed off of both ends, really, the first level and then that third level ... They're pretty similar, but obviously I'm here now, so these guys are the best that I've ever seen."