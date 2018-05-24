Around the NFL

Mark Ingram will attend mandatory Saints minicamp

Published: May 24, 2018 at 07:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints on Thursday concluded a third day of organized team activities without some key players, but one absence didn't come as a surprise.

Running back Mark Ingram, who enters the final year of his contract, was not present throughout the on-field work, and he likely won't show up for the remaining seven days of OTAs.

Coach Sean Payton, however, said he and Ingram have kept the communication lines open and the running back won't skip on-field workouts beyond the voluntary portion of the offseason workout program.

"He won't miss the mandatory minicamp," Payton said of the three-day camp, which is scheduled for June 12-14. "He's indicated he'll be here for that."

Getting Ingram on-field work ahead of the regular season will benefit the player and the Saints when considering Ingram will miss the first four games while serving a suspension for violating the league policy for performance-enhancing substances.

Payton admits he doesn't necessarily agree with Ingram skipping OTAs, but the coach said he respects the decision.

The Saints also won't need to worry about Ingram reporting for minicamp without an understanding of the scheme or out of playing shape.

"I do know he's someone who knows what we're doing and I'm sure is staying in shape," Payton said.

Meanwhile, starting left guard Andrus Peat was not observed on the practice field as he continues to rehabilitate from a broken fibula.

All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan, who had offseason foot surgery and wide receiver Cameron Meredith, who returns from a knee injury, were limited to individual position drills. Starting linebacker A.J. Klein, who returns from a groin injury, observed the action from the sideline and did not participate.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) expected to start vs. Rams

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is still dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb but is expected to start in Week 18 versus the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Dak Prescott breaks Tony Romo's single-season TD pass record in Cowboys' win over Eagles

After tossing 37 TDs passes in the 2021 season, Cowboys QB ﻿Dak Prescott's comeback season has officially earned a place in the franchise's record books.
news

Buccaneers, NT Vita Vea agree to four-year extension worth over $73 million

The reigning Super Bowl champion Bucs made an important move for their future Saturday, inking popular nose tackle and defensive cornerstone Vita Vea to a four-year extension.
news

Broncos HC Vic Fangio on future with Denver: 'I'll be good ... don't worry about me'

Following a season-ending loss to the Chiefs, Broncos HC Vic Fangio addressed his future amid reports that his time in Denver could be coming to an end.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 18: What we learned from Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles

The Broncos gave it their all but, in the end, it was the Chiefs who prevailed in Week 18. Plus, Dallas dominated Philadelphia. Here's what we learned from the division-winners' victories.
news

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expected to draw interest from Raiders

Jim Harbaugh reached a new high point in his time at Michigan in 2021. It might prove to be his launching pad back to the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders could provide such a starting point.
news

Week 18 Saturday inactives: Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles 

The official inactives for Saturday's games between the Chiefs and Browns and the Cowboys and Eagles.
news

Titans not activating RB Derrick Henry for Sunday's game vs. Texans

Derrick Henry returned to practice this week. He'll need more time before he's back on the playing field. The Titans announced they did not activate their All-Pro back Saturday and he will thus not play versus the Texans in Week 18.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 8

The Steelers need to win and some help to get in the playoffs. They got some help on the former front Saturday. CB Joe Haden and C Kendrick Green were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown officially a free agent after clearing waivers

Veteran wideout Antonio Brown cleared waivers on Friday, officially making it possible for him to sign with a team of his choosing in the months ahead after being released by the Buccaneers.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) questionable vs. Rams; Shanahan declines to reveal 49ers' starting QB

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is questionable to play with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, leaving a cloud of uncertainty hanging above a must-win game for a club seeking to grab the last available playoff spot in the NFC. Shanahan would not reveal San Francisco's likely starter for Week 18.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW