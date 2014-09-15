Mark Ingram to miss about a month with broken hand

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that running back Mark Ingram is expected to miss about a month after breaking his hand during Sunday's surprising 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, according to a source close to the fourth-year pro.
It's a disappointing loss for a Saints offense that leaned heavily on Ingram over the first two weeks of the season. Before pounding his way for 83 yards on 11 carries against theBrowns, Ingram -- looking reborn out of the backfield -- carried the ball for 60 yards on 13 totes against theFalcons.
Leading New Orleans in attempts and yardage, Ingram's 6.0 yards per carry currently rank fourth among all NFL rushers coming out of Week 2.
On the heels of three underwhelming seasons, Ingram -- the team's first-round pick in 2011 -- has made a strong case for more touches inside Sean Payton's otherwise pass-happy attack. With the Browns putting pressure all afternoon on Drew Brees, it was Ingram who cut up Cleveland's defense and helped keep New Orleans in the game with a downhill running style that makes him a headache to bring down.
Showing renewed power and quickness all summer, Ingram was -- and is -- primed for a runaway breakout campaign this autumn. Those hopes, for now, are on hold.
