Around the NFL

Mark Ingram among Eagles' options at running back

Published: Mar 04, 2015 at 09:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Now that Chip Kelly has sent shockwaves through the NFL by trading his best offensive player, the Philadelphia Eagles are left with a passing-down specialist and a short-yardage specialist in the backfield.

It's understandable that the Eagles, believing that Kelly's system is an inherent advantage on offense, would plan to allocate more resources to the other side of the ball.

In a post-LeSean McCoy world, though, filling the void at running back will have to be a priority.

Since Kelly arrived in Philadelphia, McCoy has been responsible for 28 percent of the total offense and 64 percent of the rushing yards. That production will have to be replaced by backs not currently on the roster.

So where do the Eagles turn for McCoy's successor?

Kelly pulled the trigger on Tuesday's stunner armed with the knowledge that both the free agent class and the incoming rookie class are stronger at running back than they have been in years.

Of the 19 players with at least 250 touches last season, McCoy had the lowest yards-per-touch average (4.3). For comparison purposes, change-of-pace back Darren Sproles averaged 7.4 yards per touch.

It's no secret that Kelly was annoyed at McCoy's indecisiveness, which led to a league-high 125 carries of zero or negative yards over the past two years.

By all accounts, Kelly's preference is for a north/south runner with a penchant for hitting the hole after just one cut.

That would seem to rule out C.J. Spiller, who stumped for the job on Tuesday's edition of NFL Total Access. The problem is that Spiller has a bad habit of bouncing runs to the outside rather than taking what the defense is giving.

One name rumored to be on the Eagles' radar is Mark Ingram, who gashed Philadelphia for 114 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs two years ago.

Ingram finally realized his first-round potential in 2014, flashing authority, patience, vision and explosiveness as a one-cut-and-go runner.

Still just 25 years old with little tread on his tires, Ingram is likely to reach the open market only because the cap-strapped Saints can no longer afford him.

If the Eagleslook to the draft, NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis have identified Nebraska's Ameer Abdullah and Boise State's Jay Ajayi as an intriguing fits.

Whether it's Ingram, Ryan Mathews or an early-round draft pick joining Philadelphia's backfield stable, Kelly's offense offers starmaking potential in the quest to replace McCoy.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the LeSean McCoy-Kiko Alonso trade and what it means for the Eagles and Bills. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

E.J. Warner, son of Pro Football HOFer Kurt Warner, starts as true freshman QB for Temple on Saturday

E.J. Warner, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, started Temple University's game versus Rutgers Saturday as a true freshman quarterback, the first start of his collegiate career. The Owls attempted a comeback with E.J. Warner under center, but fell just short, losing 16-14.

news

Colts WR Michael Pittman (quad) downgraded to out vs. Jaguars

The Colts on Saturday announced wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game in Jacksonville.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jamal Adams gives emotional speech to Seahawks teammates ahead of surgery

Jamal Adams got a chance to visit his teammates after practice Friday, and the injured safety gave an emotional speech ahead of the Seahawks traveling to play the 49ers in Week 2.

news

49ers sign punter Mitch Wishnowsky to four-year extension worth up to $13 million

The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that they have signed punter Mitch Wishnowsky to a four-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert diagnosed with rib cartilage fracture, considered day-to-day

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and is considered day-to-day, per head coach Brandon Staley.

news

Alvin Kamara among a number of stars questionable for Buccaneers-Saints matchup

Alvin Kamara and a host of key players on both the Saints and Buccaneers are listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. Kamara was officially listed as questionable due to a ribs injury.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) nearing return, questionable to play vs. Dolphins

After being a full participant in practice this week, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is inching his way towards a return. The running back is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday versus the Dolphins.

news

Mac Jones (back, illness) removed from Patriots' injury report, will play on Sunday vs. Steelers

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is off the injury report and will start Sunday against the Steelers. Jones dealt with back spasms stemming from last week's game and missed practice on Thursday due to a stomach bug.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson wants to build on D'Andre Swift's start: 'We have a vision' for how to use him

Could Lions running back D'Andre Swift receive more touches after ranking third in the NFL in rushing in Week 1? Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson noted it will be a week-to-week decision but wants to build on Swift's hot start.

news

Cameron Heyward: Steelers 'not reinventing the wheel' with T.J. Watt out

With T.J. Watt on injured reserve, the Steelers are preparing for life without their game-wrecking playmaker. Star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward knows Pittsburgh will have to do only a few things differently sans Watt.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE