Mark Ingram among Eagles' options at running back

Now that Chip Kelly has sent shockwaves through the NFL by trading his best offensive player, the Philadelphia Eagles are left with a passing-down specialist and a short-yardage specialist in the backfield.
It's understandable that the Eagles, believing that Kelly's system is an inherent advantage on offense, would plan to allocate more resources to the other side of the ball.
Since Kelly arrived in Philadelphia, McCoy has been responsible for 28 percent of the total offense and 64 percent of the rushing yards. That production will have to be replaced by backs not currently on the roster.
Kelly pulled the trigger on Tuesday's stunner armed with the knowledge that both the free agent class and the incoming rookie class are stronger at running back than they have been in years.
Of the 19 players with at least 250 touches last season, McCoy had the lowest yards-per-touch average (4.3). For comparison purposes, change-of-pace back Darren Sproles averaged 7.4 yards per touch.
It's no secret that Kelly was annoyed at McCoy's indecisiveness, which led to a league-high 125 carries of zero or negative yards over the past two years.
By all accounts, Kelly's preference is for a north/south runner with a penchant for hitting the hole after just one cut.
That would seem to rule out C.J. Spiller, who stumped for the job on Tuesday's edition of NFL Total Access. The problem is that Spiller has a bad habit of bouncing runs to the outside rather than taking what the defense is giving.
One name rumored to be on the Eagles' radar is Mark Ingram, who gashed Philadelphia for 114 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs two years ago.
Ingram finally realized his first-round potential in 2014, flashing authority, patience, vision and explosiveness as a one-cut-and-go runner.
Still just 25 years old with little tread on his tires, Ingram is likely to reach the open market only because the cap-strapped Saints can no longer afford him.
If the Eagleslook to the draft, NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis have identified Nebraska's Ameer Abdullah and Boise State's Jay Ajayi as an intriguing fits.
Whether it's Ingram, Ryan Mathews or an early-round draft pick joining Philadelphia's backfield stable, Kelly's offense offers starmaking potential in the quest to replace McCoy.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the LeSean McCoy-Kiko Alonso trade and what it means for the Eagles and Bills. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.