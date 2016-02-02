Mark Davis: Raiders want to play in Oakland in 2016

Owner Mark Davis told the San Jose Mercury News' Tim Kawakami that he's negotiating a one-year stadium lease extension and wants his team to remain in Oakland for the 2016 season.
Davis added that remaining in their current situation another year is "not desirable" but in life, "you have to do things that make sense, and this absolutely makes sense."
The team's lease officially expires February 17.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said the city would like to resume talks on possibly building a new stadium, but understands Davis needs to first concern himself with where the team will play in 2016.
"Of course I'm anxious to get them back to the table to talk about a new stadium," she said, via the Associated Press. "But I understand that their first focus is where they play next year."