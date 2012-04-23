Mark Barron reportedly drawing interest from Chargers

Published: Apr 23, 2012 at 04:31 PM

The San Diego Chargers have interest in safety Mark Barron and are considering trading to ensure being able to select him in the 2012 NFL Draft, U-T San Diego reported Monday.

The newspaper reported that one of the strategies discussed by the team includes trading for a higher pick in order to take Barron.

The Chargers currently hold the No. 18 overall pick in the draft, which will begin Thursday. According to their mock drafts, NFL Network draft analysts Greg Cosell, Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis all predicted that the Dallas Cowboys will snag Barron with the 14th overall pick.

NFL Network draft analyst Charley Casserly thinks Barron is the sixth-best prospect available in the draft, bested only by quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III, offensive tackle Matt Kalil, running back Trent Richardson, cornerback Morris Claiborne and receiver Justin Blackmon.

Casserly said many teams like Barron, and cited his athleticism, speed and football smarts to explain his appeal.

The Chargers defense yielded 224.4 passing yards per game, 13th-best in the league, but also gave up 29 total touchdown passes, ranking 27th.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys, Seahawks combine for fifth regular-season game with zero punts

The Cowboys and Seahawks combined to punt zero times in the 41-35 Dallas win. It marked the fifth regular-season game in NFL history with no punts, per NFL Research. 
news

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf's 'dominant' night not enough in loss to Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks came up shy in Thursday night's 41-35 shootout loss in Dallas, but the offense broke out of its slumber, scoring touchdowns on five of the first seven drives before a late-game swoon sealed their fate. DK Metcalf led the losing effort with 134 yards and three TDs on six catches.
news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott silences critics with MVP performance: 'I have the pen, I have the paper and I'm the one writing'

Faced with two different eight-point deficits, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns to help will Dallas to a 41-35 shootout victory over the Seahawks. In doing so, he put his name front and center for MVP.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys went back and forth with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, rallying for a 41-35 comeback win to remain perfect at home this season.