Mark Barron reportedly drawing interest from Chargers

The San Diego Chargers have interest in safety Mark Barron and are considering trading to ensure being able to select him in the 2012 NFL Draft, U-T San Diego reported Monday.
The newspaper reported that one of the strategies discussed by the team includes trading for a higher pick in order to take Barron.
The Chargers currently hold the No. 18 overall pick in the draft, which will begin Thursday. According to their mock drafts, NFL Network draft analysts Greg Cosell, Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis all predicted that the Dallas Cowboys will snag Barron with the 14th overall pick.
NFL Network draft analyst Charley Casserly thinks Barron is the sixth-best prospect available in the draft, bested only by quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III, offensive tackle Matt Kalil, running back Trent Richardson, cornerback Morris Claiborne and receiver Justin Blackmon.
Casserly said many teams like Barron, and cited his athleticism, speed and football smarts to explain his appeal.
The Chargers defense yielded 224.4 passing yards per game, 13th-best in the league, but also gave up 29 total touchdown passes, ranking 27th.