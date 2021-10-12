Around the NFL

Mark Andrews' big night came after grandma passed away: 'I wanted to play for her'

Published: Oct 12, 2021 at 08:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews helped spearhead Monday night's 19-point comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, including two fourth-quarter touchdowns and both two-point conversions to force overtime.

The Ravens' 31-25 win, in which Andrews set a career-high with 147 receiving yards and two TDs, came with added motivation for the Pro Bowl tight end.

"My grandma passed this week and I wanted to play for her," Andrews said, via the team's official website. "I was sad I wasn't able to be there for her, but she means a lot to me. Growing up, she lived like a block away. I'd ride to her house, and all of our family is praying for her. I was glad I was able to play for her. She's the biggest Ravens fan ever. She looked up every article y'all have ever written. I know she's looking down on me watching, and I'm extremely blessed to have had her in my life."

Andrews' grandmother got to watch her grandson put on a show Monday night. The 6-foot-5 tight end caught 11 of 13 targets, gashing the Colts defense with ease. Any time Lamar Jackson needed a big play, Andrew came down with the pigskin.

Andrews and receiver Marquise Brown (125 yards, two TD catches) became unstoppable in the second half and overtime.

Monday night marked the first game in league history in which NFL teammates drafted out of the same college each had 100-plus receiving yards and 2-plus receiving TDs -- both played at Oklahoma (including one season together in 2017). It also was the first game in Ravens franchise history with multiple players with 100-plus receiving yards and two-plus receiving TDs, per NFL Research.

Jackson and the Ravens passing game has been shutting up critics with the help of Andrews and Brown. Both pass-catchers rank in the top 10 in the NFL in receiving yards through five games. Brown: 451 yards (8th), Andrews: 400 yards (T-10th). And the Ravens are the only team with multiple players with 400-plus receiving yards this season.

"I think we're growing, we're getting better, we're getting more mature," Andrews said. "All of those things that happen over the years. We have that connection. We've always had it, but when you have guys all around you that are making plays, it's hard to stop that."

Grandma would approve.

Related Content

news

Jets, Robert Saleh staying patient with Zach Wilson: 'It's not easy being a rookie quarterback'

They may not resemble each other much on the field, but Zach Wilson's early struggles remind Jets coach Robert Saleh of the rookie days of one of the NFL's brightest stars: Bills QB Josh Allen.
news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Crosby's missed FGs: 'You can't put all of that on Mason'

It was a crazy day in Cincinnati in Week 5, with both the Bengals and Packers kickers missing multiple game-winning field goals. On Monday, Matt LaFleur addressed the troubles of Mason Crosby and the entire special teams unit.
news

Chargers' Brandon Staley: 'People show up for stars in pro sports, and I think our team has a lot of them'

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to an electric 4-1 start to the 2021 NFL season. Head coach Brandon Staley says his team has the star-power befitting of the city they call home.
news

Frank Reich regrets 'conservative' 3rd-down call in collapse vs. Ravens: 'I wish I had that one back'

With the Indianapolis Colts up 25-17 in the fourth quarter and driving in the red zone, head coach Frank Reich called three straight run plays that lost yardage and resulted in a blocked field goal attempt.  
news

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's comeback: 'It was one of the greatest performances I've ever seen'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh marveled at the performance of Lamar Jackson on Monday night after his 442 passing yards lifted Baltimore over Indianapolis. 
news

Ravens' streak of 100-yard rushing games comes to end in thrilling OT win

The Ravens' streak of consecutive games with 100 yards rushing came to a close on Monday night, but they got the victory in resounding fashion over the Colts.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Ravens' win over Colts on Monday night

Behind a career passing night from Lamar Jackson, the Ravens emerged from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit, sent the game to overtime and won it there on the strength of a Jackson-to-Marquise Brown touchdown. 
news

Rich Bisaccia named Raiders interim head coach

Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia has been named the interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
news

Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach

Following recent articles in The Wall Street Journal and New York Times detailing the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms by Jon Gruden in emails reportedly dating back to 2010, Gruden has resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. 
news

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith releases statement regarding Jon Gruden email

NFL Players Assn. executive director DeMaurice Smith on Monday released his first statement in regard to Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden's 2011 email in which Gruden used a racial trope to describe Smith. 
news

Week 5 Sunday was longest day of NFL football in last 50 years

Across two continents, four time zones and 14 games, the league's Week 5 Sunday was the longest day of NFL football in the last 50 years, per NFL Research. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW