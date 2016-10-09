Mariota throws for 3 scores to help Titans beat Miami 30-17

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Marcus Mariota did everything but sack Ryan Tannehill, leaving that task for his teammates with the Tennessee Titans.
Mariota threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score, complementing a defense that sacked Tannehill six times to help Tennessee beat the reeling Miami Dolphins 30-17 Sunday.
Mariota bounced back with a strong game after totaling three interceptions and no TD passes in losses the past two weeks. He went 20 for 29 for 163 yards with no interceptions and no sacks, and ran seven times for 60 yards.
"I saw some open lanes and just ran," he said.
DeMarco Murray added 121 yards rushing for the Titans, who totaled 235 on the ground for their highest total since 2009, according to Pro Football Reference. They improved to 2-3, and Miami fell to 1-4.
Tannehill and the Dolphins offense turned in another woeful performance aside from the occasional long gain. Rookie Jakeem Grant scored on a 74-yard punt return , Damien Williams had a 55-yard, catch-and-run to set up a touchdown, and DeVante Parker made a 50-yard reception that led to a field goal.
But by the second quarter, the crowd was booing Tannehill. By the fourth, fans were chanting for his replacement, Matt Moore, who hasn't started a game since 2011.
"Do I like it? No," Tannehill said. "But it doesn't affect how I play or how I think about myself."
First-year coach Adam Gase stood firm by the fifth-year quarterback.
"He's not coming out," Gase said. "You can ask me 100 times. He's going to be in there the rest of the season."
But Gase acknowledged serious issues on offense.
"We're inept right now," Gase said. "We can't get out of our own way."
It didn't help that the Dolphins were without both starters on the left side of their offensive line, and the Titans took advantage while doubling their season sack total. Brian Orakpo had two sacks to increase his season total to six, and Derrick Morgan and Jurrell Casey added two apiece.
The Titans' Jason McCourty yanked a pass away from Parker for an interception to set up a field goal.
Mariota directed touchdown drives of 61, 76, 75 yards and 66 yards. He scored his first rushing touchdown of the year on a 5-yard keeper , and threw for scores of 5 yards to Andre Johnson, 20 yards to Delanie Walker and 4 yards to former Dolphin Rishard Matthews.
Miami, by contrast, totaled eight first downs. Tannehill finished 12 for 18 for 191 yards with two interceptions.
