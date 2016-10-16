Mariota throws 3 TDs as Titans beat winless Browns 28-26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Marcus Mariota threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tennessee Titans held on to beat the Cleveland Browns 28-26 Sunday for their second straight victory - the first time they've won consecutive games since the end of the 2013 season.
The Titans (3-3) matched their win total for all of last season when they went 3-13 and wound up with the No. 1 draft pick overall. They also beat a team other than Jacksonville on their own field for the first time since the 2013 season finale and improved to 3-16 in Nashville.
Cleveland (0-6) now is mired in its worst start since 1999 when the Browns lost their first seven as an expansion franchise.
This time, they trailed 28-13 when Cody Kessler hit Terrelle Pryor Sr. for a 5-yard TD with 2:07 left, but his pass on the 2-point conversion failed. The Browns recovered the onside kick, and Duke Johnson Jr. scored.