Mariota's debut starts poorly, ends with promise

By the time Mariota came out for Tennessee's third possession, his team was down 17-0. Mariota then led the Titans on a drive that would salvage his night, completing five consecutive passes to guide Tennessee deep into Atlanta territory. The big throw of the drive came early, when Mariota hit Harry Douglass for a 17-yard gain on third and 12. The drive was capped by a 6-yard touchdown run on a toss to Dexter McCluster.