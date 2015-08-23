Mariota, Mettenberger have Titans sitting pretty at QB

The Tennessee Titans' quarterback situation is quickly transforming from one of the NFL's least productive to one of the NFL's most enviable.
After an uneven preseason debut last week, starter Marcus Mariota showed improvement Sunday night versus the St. Louis Rams, completing 5 of 8 passes for 59 yards and an 84.9 passer rating in three series.
Mariota would have added a touchdown pass if not for Dexter McCluster's blatant drop on a perfectly thrown third-down pass in the end zone. The best play of the night was a beautiful 35-yard toss to Craig Stevens that highlighted Mariota's escapability and smooth, quick feet on a boot-action call.
The rookie maintained poise in the face of Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' assortment of blitzes. Mariota fled the tackle box to avoid a potential sack or intentional grounding penalty, displaying the ability to make the right decision under pressure.
That praise came one week after former Eagles and Browns president Joe Banner chastised Mariota skeptics for missing "how great he will be."
Through two preseason games, Mariota has completed 12 of 16 passes (75 percent) for 152 yards.
His backup, Zach Mettenberger, has posted even stronger numbers, riddling second- and third-team defenses for a 122.9 passer rating the past two weeks.
The young quarterback duo has the Titans envisioning future success behind a precocious starter and his high-octane backup.
