Mario Williams takes stout Buffalo defense to next level

With Williams aligned on the defensive right, Marcell Dareus and Chris Kelsay should enjoy more isolated matchups on passing downs. Dareus, in particular, should benefit from the attention directed towards Williams. As the one- or three-technique aligned over the top of the guard, he will have the opportunity to work on his opponent's edges without having to worry about fending off assistance from an additional blocker. Given Dareus' ability to lead the team with 5.5 sacks while receiving little help from his teammates, the addition of Williams to the lineup could lead to defensive fireworks.