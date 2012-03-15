Analysis

Mario Williams signing indicates culture shift in Buffalo

Published: Mar 15, 2012 at 07:15 AM

As linebacker Kirk Morrison was weighing his options, and eventually working out a deal last week to return to the Buffalo Bills, the club's defensive coordinator made it clear what the overall plan was.

"Coach (Dave Wannstedt) said, 'We know what we've got. And we know we have to get a pass rusher, and we're going into free agency to get one,' " the veteran linebacker explained.

Debate: Who's dropping the ball?

Wide receivers are certainly cashing in during free agency. But which deal will be the most regrettable? Let's debate! **More ...**

Soon enough, Morrison found out that the object of his team's affection just so happened to be one of the most high-profile free agents in NFL history. And when the news came down Thursday that Mario Williams was on board with a landmark, six-year deal worth up to $100 million, Morrison could barely contain his excitement.

But he wasn't nearly as surprised as the public that Williams would choose Buffalo. The move seems to parallel the one Reggie White made in signing with the Green Bay Packers in 1993. Back then, the Packers were a proud franchise that struggled to consistently compete. The Bills, who went went to four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s, haven't been to the playoffs since 1999 and are desperate to get back.

"A lot of times people hear 'Buffalo' and they assume things," Morrison told me. "Once you get to Buffalo, and you get to the stadium and go through the city, it changes your mind. You realize what you're here to do. You're here to play football, not mess with the extracurricular stuff. People said to me, 'Buffalo?' I'll tell you -- it's the best working environment I've been in.

"I was in Oakland, and you'd dread going into the facility there. You walk into the facility in Buffalo, and by the end of the day, you see that they have to drag guys out of there. With film study, team building, guys are involved, they're active. It's a family atmosphere. Guys go out to eat together, go bowling on Friday night. It catches you. You say, 'Football's my job, and this is where I can get it done.' "

Those words are similar, in so many ways, to those you hear from people in the Packers organization.

It appears that is the model in Buffalo now. Green Bay GM Ted Thompson and coach Mike McCarthy use the term "Packer People," explaining that they look for a certain type of player to inhabit the roster. Morrison sees similar things brewing in Buffalo.

Breer: Good problem to have

Megatron's mega-deal is just the beginning. Albert Breer says Detroit faces financial issues for hitting on high draft picks. **More ...**

"With the guys we have up front now, it's more than the players they are; it's the people they are," Morrison said. "Mario's a great guy. Marcell (Dareus) just wants to learn, he loves to ask questions, he loves to work. And Kyle (Williams) is a bulldog. You have guys that want to work hard like that, it makes it so much easier. I talked to (fellow linebacker) Nick Barnett this morning, and was saying that these are the kind of guys we want in front of us, and now it's up to us."

But as much as Morrison chose to focus on the "team" feel that's been building in Buffalo, he acknowledged the magnitude of this deal. "Mario's the face of the franchise now."

It's a lot to live up to. And that's the idea, with the Bills looking to ratchet up expectations for a team that's missed out on the postseason a dozen years running.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Confidence rankings on nine quarterbacks in make-or-break year: Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo to shine

For nine quarterbacks, the 2023 NFL season figures to be a critical hinge point in their respective careers. Who will ball out? Who will flounder? Bucky Brooks provides confidence rankings on make-or-break signal-callers.

news

NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions in 2023: Bills, Buccaneers facing biggest challenge?

After an infusion of talent into the AFC East this offseason, how secure are Josh Allen's Bills atop the division? Our analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

news

Biggest remaining offseason priority for each AFC team: Bills, Chiefs still searching for WR help?

Should the Bills pursue a trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Do the Jaguars need more defensive help? Marc Sessler runs through the top remaining offseason priority of each AFC team.

news

NFL's top 10 offenses in 2023? Bills, Chiefs, Eagles produce highest win-share projections

How much of the load will Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers' offense help carry in San Francisco? Cynthia Frelund forecasts the top 10 offenses of the 2023 NFL season according to projected win share.

news

NFC North projected starters for 2023 NFL season: Lions look like division's best; Packers a wild team

Should the Lions be considered the favorites in the NFC North? Have the Packers set up Jordan Love for success as he replaces Aaron Rodgers? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every team in the division.

news

Ranking the eight NFL divisions by quarterback: AFC claims top three spots; North headlines NFC side

A number of NFL teams landed a new QB1 this offseason via free agency, trade or the draft. How did this affect the league landscape from a macro perspective? Adam Schein ranks all eight divisions by the quarterback position.

news

Biggest remaining offseason priority for each NFC team: Could trade winds blow for QBs?

Which big-name players should be on the trade block? How will Frank Reich and Bryce Young mesh in Carolina? Marc Sessler examines the biggest remaining offseason priority for each NFC team ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

news

NFC South projected starters for 2023 NFL season: Falcons go old-school; Bryce Young in a good spot

Will the Falcons go against the grain with a Bijan Robinson-centered ground attack? How much will Carolina's roster boost Bryce Young? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starting rosters for the 2023 NFL season of each team in the NFC South.

news

2023 NFL season: Bengals, Eagles among teams likeliest to replace Chiefs as Super Bowl champs

Which teams have the best chance of replacing the Chiefs as NFL champions when Super Bowl LVIII rolls around? Jeffri Chadiha eyes the seven strongest candidates, including Joe Burrow's Bengals.

news

NFC West projected starters for 2023 NFL season: Seahawks closing in on 49ers? Cards, Rams in limbo

Can the Seahawks close the gap on the 49ers? Are the Rams moving in reverse? What should we expect from the Cardinals? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every team in the NFC West.

news

Undrafted rookie free agents: Team signings after 2023 NFL Draft

Keep up with the undrafted rookie free-agent signings with a team-by-team list of player acquisitions following the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

NFC East projected starters for 2023 NFL season: Eagles, Cowboys boast conference's top two rosters

Do the Cowboys have the talent to dethrone the NFC champion Eagles? Are we sleeping on the Giants and Commanders? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every team in the NFC East.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More