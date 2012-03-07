Marino in unique position to help Miami land Manning

For the first few years of Ross' ownership of the Dolphins, Marino wasn't as quick to warm up to the new regime, mostly because he didn't sense much extended warmth from their end first. Ross was busy adding celebrities to his arsenal of minority owners -- and yet never did he reach out to the one celebrity who matters most to South Florida football fans. Had the relationship continued on that track, regardless of Marino's lifelong loyalty to the organization, it most certainly could have impacted this potential courtship.