Around the NFL

Marcus Peters still feels 'disrespected' by Rams after trade to Ravens

Published: May 04, 2021 at 03:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Marcus Peters﻿ can't wait to face his former team.

The Chiefs, you ask? No, it's the Los Angeles Rams, the club that sent him packing to the Ravens in 2019 only to replace him hours later with a deal for ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿. That season, Peters was letting it fly verbally through Baltimore's bludgeoning of the Rams, and made sure to give Ramsey an earful during postgame meetings near midfield.

Over a year later, Peters still despises the Rams just as passionately.

"F--- them," Peters said in a clip from Catching Fades with Aqib Talib released Tuesday, via ESPN. "I felt disrespected. In the sense of, yeah, you can trade me. That's part of the business. But two minutes after that, you bring in another guy who do the same s--- I do, maybe a little bit different. If we want to play this compare game, I do a little bit more. That s--- was disrespectful to me."

Clearly, the disrespect Peters perceived still drives him to prove Los Angeles wrong in its decision to send him to Baltimore, where he's proven to be a valuable piece of the Ravens' defense. As he said, "that's how I was feeling, and I'm still feeling like that."

The 2019 season was one of disappointment for the Rams, who had reached the previous campaign's Super Bowl, but fell sharply to the rest of the pack in the following year. Baltimore, meanwhile, was on the rise, going 14-2 and reaching the Divisional Round before the Ravens were upset by the Tennessee Titans.

For Peters, the move has been good. But he hasn't forgotten how he felt he was wronged by a team that signaled it believed Ramsey was superior to Peters.

He'll get another chance to prove them wrong when the Ravens and Rams meet in 2021. We'll learn when that comes with next week's schedule release on May 12.

Related Content

news

Broncos OT Ja'Wuan James tears Achilles; expected to miss 2021 season

Denver Broncos offensive tackle ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿ suffered a torn Achilles on Tuesday and is expected to miss the upcoming 2021 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Roundup: Former Colts first-round pick Malik Hooker visiting Dolphins

Malik Hooker walked from Indianapolis via free agency this offseason, and after a quiet free agency, he remains unsigned. That could change soon.
news

2021 NFL Draft was third most-watched draft ever

The 2021 NFL Draft was seen by an average audience of 6.1 million viewers (TV and digital) across NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and digital channels during the three-day event, making it the third most-watched draft ever.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo ready for 'competition' with Trey Lance, compares it to relationship with Tom Brady

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't quite see the drafting of Trey Lance as the beginning of the end for himself in San Francisco. He might also have an unrealistic view of the current score.
news

Ravens sign former Steelers OT Alejandro Villaneuva to two-year, $14M deal

The Ravens' long-awaited signing of offensive tackle ﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ is in the books. Baltimore signed the veteran offensive tackle to a two-year, $14 million deal with $8 million fully guaranteed.
news

Quinnen Williams broke foot during workout; Jets hopeful he's ready for training camp

Jets DT Quinnen Williams will likely have surgery to repair the break and is expected to be sideline him 8-10 weeks, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Buccaneers rookie OLB Joe Tryon to wear No. 9 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick Joe Tryon might be getting off on the wrong foot with new teammate ﻿Tom Brady﻿ over his new number.
news

Kyle Shanahan explains 49ers' decision to trade up to No. 3 to take Trey Lance

Some viewed the price GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan paid for Trey Lance as a curve-breaking amount. Shanahan, however, believes if the Niners hadn't leapt up the board, someone would have, and the cost might have been even higher.
news

Greg Roman: Ravens' new WRs 'expand our profile quite a bit' in passing game

The Ravens used their first of two first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft to upgrade their receiver corps, snagging Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 overall pick, and then added wideout Tylan Wallace in the fourth round.
news

Giants GM Gettleman: Daniel Jones 'should really make a major stride' in Year 3

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones enters a pivotal third season in New York, and general manager Dave Gettleman upgraded his weapons ahead of what is expected to be a make-or-break year.
news

Panthers request permission to interview Bills personnel director Dan Morgan for asst. GM job

Carolina could be looking to add one of their former standout linebackers to the front office.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW