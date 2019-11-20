Marcus Peters on facing Rams: 'That's done for me'

When it comes to playing football, Peters is doing a bang-up job of it in 2019 after enduring an offseason in which he had to hear about how he'd become a liability in man coverage while with the Rams. Instead of serving as the lockdown defender Los Angeles thought it was getting when it acquired Peters from Kansas City in 2018, Peters became the target of opposing quarterbacks, especially down the stretch of Los Angeles' 2018 run to the Super Bowl. His presence shifted from a defensive strength to an uncertainty at the very least, and the Rams promptly dispatched of such perceived unreliability near the deadline, moving Peters and eventually acquiring Jalen Ramsey to replace him.