Around the NFL

Marcus Peters on facing Rams: 'That's done for me'

Published: Nov 20, 2019 at 12:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

After being traded twice in his relatively young career, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters doesn't need an additional source of motivation.

In fact, the trades themselves don't even motivate him. All Peters needs is an opportunity to make another play. If it happens to come against one of those teams that sent him packing, so be it.

Fortunately for him, Peters will receive such a chance Monday when his 8-2 Ravens face the 6-4 Los Angeles Rams. But again, as Peters made clear this week, his past in blue and gold doesn't matter to him anymore.

"That's done for me," Peters said of his time with the Rams this week, via the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer. "I've been here for four [now five] weeks. Just trying to play football."

When it comes to playing football, Peters is doing a bang-up job of it in 2019 after enduring an offseason in which he had to hear about how he'd become a liability in man coverage while with the Rams. Instead of serving as the lockdown defender Los Angeles thought it was getting when it acquired Peters from Kansas City in 2018, Peters became the target of opposing quarterbacks, especially down the stretch of Los Angeles' 2018 run to the Super Bowl. His presence shifted from a defensive strength to an uncertainty at the very least, and the Rams promptly dispatched of such perceived unreliability near the deadline, moving Peters and eventually acquiring Jalen Ramsey to replace him.

That reputation has since evaporated, though, thanks to Peters' use in Baltimore, where he's thriving primarily as a zone corner who will occasionally play man. Peters announced his arrival to the Charm City in his first game following the trade, intercepting Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and returning it for a touchdown in an upset road win over Seattle. He did it again three weeks later against Cincinnati, returning a Ryan Finley pass 89 yards for a score.

"He's really accommodated himself to playing the style of defense that we want to play in the back end," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, again via the Times' Farmer. "The way we play our techniques and our coverages, the way we relate to routes in both man and zone coverages, he's really smart. He picks it up just like that. He understands the value of working hard at the fundamentals and technique and working together back there, and he's just been seamless. That's probably the part I appreciate the most."

For those thinking Baltimore had found Peters' secret sauce, consider this rebuttal: He'd done something similar in Week 4 when he was still with the Rams, taking an ill-advised Jameis Winston pass 32 yards the other way for a score.

He has a knack for that, it seems, and for getting used to a new uniform rather quickly. He hasn't missed a beat since trading the horns for black and purple, recording 18 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions in four games (three starts).

We'll see how long it takes for him to remember he's not on the side of those wearing gold horns on Monday night.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis out to prove doubters wrong in 2023: 'We're about to do it to 'em'

Expectations might seem lower for the Buccaneers in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement, but cornerback Carlton Davis is emphatic in his belief that Tampa Bay is still going to flourish.

news

Darius Slayton sees himself as possible WR1 in Giants' crowded corps: 'I believe in my ability'

The prevailing notion surrounding the Giants is that Big Blue lacks a true No. 1 receiver threat. Wideout Darius Slayton, who re-signed with the club this offseason, rejects that notion, believing he can be that go-to target.

news

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison ready to 'seize' bigger opportunity with Dalvin Cook gone

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison says he's ready to "seize" the opportunity of being the lead back with Dalvin Cook released.

news

Bears rookie WR Tyler Scott has been studying D.J. Moore: 'He's everything advertised and more'

Bears fourth-round wide receiver Tyler Scott has already found teammate D.J. Moore to be everything he was advertised to be. The rookie also hopes to play well enough that he joins Moore on the field frequently during the season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills' Josh Allen says Stefon Diggs situation in minicamp was overblown: 'No reason to continue talking about it'

Bills QB Josh Allen insists WR Stefon Diggs' excused absence from the first day of mandatory minicamp last month is something the media as blown out of proportion.

news

QB Sam Darnold: Learning Niners' offense 'a work in progress'

Expected to battle with Trey Lance for spots on the San Francisco 49ers' QB depth chart, Sam Darnold said learning the Niners' offense is a 'work in progress.'

news

Lions WRs coach Antwaan Randle El on Jameson Williams: 'I don't have to motivate him much when it comes to ball'

Following the announcement of the WR Jameson Williams' six-game suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy, Detroit Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, a former nine-year pro, said mentoring Williams off the field has become more vital than keeping the young wideout on track on the gridiron.

news

Lions CB Jerry Jacobs ranks Jared Goff in 'top five' among NFC QBs: 'Everybody sleeps on my dog'

Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs believes Detroit can "shock the world' against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Part of his reasoning is that he believes quarterback Jared Goff is a top-five quarterback in the NFC.

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle on QB Tua Tagovailoa's accuracy making him special: 'Everybody sees it'

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has caught passes from Tua Tagovailoa both in college and in the pros, and he believes the quarterback's most special quality is his YAC-friendly ball placement.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen believes he's the fastest player in NFL

Devon Allen, a Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and two-time Olympic track star, had the utmost confidence when asked on Monday if he's the fastest player in the league.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More