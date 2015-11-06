Marcus Mariota will start for Titans against Saints

Mariota will wear a brace to protect his left knee on Sunday. The rookie quarterback had a good week of practice, according to Mularkey, and is "itching to go."
Mariota will be without one of his top weapons in the game. Mularkey announced that wide receiver Kendall Wright has been ruled out with a knee issue.
Mariota was off to a strong start to his rookie season before the injury. In five games, Mariota completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,239 yards, nine touchdowns, five interceptions and a passer rating of 93.2.