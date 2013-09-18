Marcus Mariota tops Johnny Manziel, Teddy Bridgewater on list

Bridgewater tumbles down the list through no fault of his own, but the lack of competition on the Cardinals' schedule makes it hard for him to retain his spot at the top when others are putting up big numbers against elite squads. To be fair, Bridgewater fared well against an SEC opponent (16 of 28 passes for 250 yards with a score against Kentucky) and showed the superb pocket passing skills to make every throw in the book. While he still needs a stern test to allow scouts an opportunity to see how he handles adversity, it's hard to take issue with any aspect of Bridgewater's game.