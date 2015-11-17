Marcus Mariota's development: Titans should study Cam Newton

These are critical times for Mariota. He's about to make his eighth career start -- in a nationally televised "Thursday Night Football" game at Jacksonville on NFL Network -- but the bigger storyline here is how his development evolves from this point on. The Titansrecently fired head coach Ken Whisenhunt, and there is talk that interim coach Mike Mularkey has a decent shot at keeping that job, if he can demonstrate some promise. That would be huge news for Mariota, because he is the key to whatever future this team has in the coming years. The most important thing the Titans can do for him is take note of how Newton has matured in Carolina.