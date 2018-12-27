Around the NFL

Marcus Mariota returns to Tennessee Titans practice

Published: Dec 27, 2018 at 07:17 AM
Kevin Patra

Marcus Mariota was back on the practice field Thursday.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback returned after missing Wednesday's session due to a stinger suffered in Saturday's victory over the Washington Redskins.

Video of Mariota tossing footballs is a positive sign for his availability in Sunday's win-or-go-home matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters following practice that Mariota was limited and "he did some stuff, just to make sure we're progressing along."

Mariota declared himself day-to-day on Wednesday and noted he would "do everything in my power" to play in Week 17. The signal-caller left last week's game late in the second quarter after taking a shot that caused his right side to go numb. Blaine Gabbert entered and led the Titans to the pivotal victory.

Thursday's participation for Mariota is a step in the right direction for a possible return, but he will be monitored the rest of the week heading into Sunday night's showdown with the Colts.

