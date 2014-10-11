Marcus Mariota outplays Brett Hundley in Oregon victory

Mariota finished the contest with solid passing numbers by going 17-of-27 for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His athleticism was on full display on his two touchdown runs, as well, turning the edge on a fast UCLA defense to scamper in for a 13-yard score in the first quarter and picking up a ball off the turf before running it into the end zone later on. He had several beautiful throws along the sidelines for big gains throughout the game and continued to look like an All-American behind center.