Marcus Mariota is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Published: Sep 14, 2015 at 06:32 PM

Marcus Mariota's standout performance in the Tennessee Titans' 42-14 victory over No. 1 overall draft pick Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has earned him Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors. Mariota made it look easy in his NFL debut, throwing for four touchdowns and 209 yards in a matchup between the last two Heisman Trophy winners.  He became the first player since Fran Tarkenton to throw four TD passes in his first NFL game.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

Mariota completed 13 of 16 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns in the Titans' 42-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs

Peters recorded seven tackles, three passes defensed and an interception in the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Ronald Darby, Buffalo Bills

Darby had six tackles, two passes defensed and an interception in the Bills' 27-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Kyle Emanuel, San Diego Chargers

Emanuel recorded three tackles, a sack and an interception in the Chargers' 33-28 win over the Detroit Lions.

Ameer Abdullah, Detroit Lions

Abdullah had seven carries for 50 yards (7.1 avg.) and a touchdown and added four catches for 44 yards against the San Diego Chargers.

