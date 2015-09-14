Marcus Mariota is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Marcus Mariota's standout performance in the Tennessee Titans' 42-14 victory over No. 1 overall draft pick Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has earned him Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors. Mariota made it look easy in his NFL debut, throwing for four touchdowns and 209 yards in a matchup between the last two Heisman Trophy winners. He became the first player since Fran Tarkenton to throw four TD passes in his first NFL game.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans
Mariota completed 13 of 16 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns in the Titans' 42-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs
Peters recorded seven tackles, three passes defensed and an interception in the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Houston Texans.
Ronald Darby, Buffalo Bills
Darby had six tackles, two passes defensed and an interception in the Bills' 27-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Kyle Emanuel, San Diego Chargers
Emanuel recorded three tackles, a sack and an interception in the Chargers' 33-28 win over the Detroit Lions.
Ameer Abdullah, Detroit Lions
Abdullah had seven carries for 50 yards (7.1 avg.) and a touchdown and added four catches for 44 yards against the San Diego Chargers.