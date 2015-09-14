Marcus Mariota is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Marcus Mariota's standout performance in the Tennessee Titans' 42-14 victory over No. 1 overall draft pick Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has earned him Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors. Mariota made it look easy in his NFL debut, throwing for four touchdowns and 209 yards in a matchup between the last two Heisman Trophy winners. He became the first player since Fran Tarkenton to throw four TD passes in his first NFL game.