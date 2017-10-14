Around the NFL

Marcus Mariota (hamstring) questionable vs. Colts

Published: Oct 14, 2017 at 08:15 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Marcus Mariota is a game-time decision.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback is listed as questionable to play Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts after missing last week with a hamstring injury.

"It is going to come down to a lot of things," Titans coach Mike Mularkey told reporters Friday. "It might be a game-time decision. Can he play and not risk himself further injury? That's the biggest thing."

Mariota was limited in practice all week and was hopeful earlier this week that he could give it a go against Indy.

"We're going to take it day by day," Mariota said Thursday. "It's really no different than the process last week. As the days go on, hopefully I'll feel better and better. It is just taking it one day at a time and hopefully I'll be able to go. Hopefully towards the end of the week I'll get more on my plate and hopefully I'll feel comfortable to try and play on Monday."

If Mariota is a no-go, then Tennessee will have to slog through another game with Matt Cassel under center. The journeyman, so limited in Mularkey's offense compared to Mariota, was outdueled by Jay Cutler and his 93 passing yards last week in Miami.

As Mularkey said, the Titans will have to carefully weigh Mariota's health against the need for his services, but in an important divisional game like this one, we'd expect Mariota to saddle up barring a setback.

