Marcus Mariota among NFL Players of the Week

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota had another masterful performance to earn him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, the NFL announced Wednesday. Mariota passed for 295 yards and four touchdowns in leading Tennessee to a 47-25 victory over Green Bay. The former Oregon Duck didn't waste any time on Sunday, leading the Titans on three consecutive scoring drives in the first quarter to put the Titans up 21-0.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott continues to impress. The rookie had another monster game against the Steelers, racking up 209 total yards (114 rushing, 95 receiving). Elliott scored two of his three touchdowns late in the fourth quarter -- including a 32-yard scamper to the house with nine seconds left -- to lead Dallas to its eighth consecutive victory, and earning the former Ohio State Buckeye the NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor.
Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor helped settle a score against the Patriots in their Super Bowl rematch on Sunday night. Chancellor prevented tight end Rob Gronkowski from catching a potential game-tying touchdown with 11 seconds left in the game, earning Chancellor the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Broncos safety Justin Simmons robbed the Saints of a win and was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Simmons blocked a potential winning extra point late in the fourth quarter that allowed teammate Will Parks to run it back for two points and propel Denver to the 25-23 victory in New Orleans.