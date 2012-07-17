Marcus Lattimore, Knile Davis head top college running backs

4. Ray Graham, 5-9, 195, Pittsburgh

The next Pittsburgh running back likely to make his way to the NFL, Graham looked to translate his quickness between the tackles to a big year in 2011 (958 yards, nine touchdowns in eight games) before a torn right ACL struck him down. If he maintains his explosiveness after the rehabilitation of the injury, then his reputation as one of the toughest runners in the game will only be enhanced.

NFL comparison: Ahmad Bradshaw