Marcus Lattimore, Denard Robinson, cornerbacks on the spot

If there are players at one position group who have the most to gain or lose during this week, it's the cornerbacks. It's possible to hide slow players at just about every position in the NFL ... except at cornerback. If you can't run at this position, the ball will find you, and the results will be less than ideal. There are a few cornerbacks in this draft class who are very talented but have questionable speed. Guys like Florida State's Xavier Rhodes and Mississippi State's Johnthan Banks need to put up solid times in order to secure their first-round status.