Around the NFL

Marcus Davenport practices ahead of Thanksgiving tilt

Published: Nov 21, 2018 at 12:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A New Orleans Saints defense that held the defending Super Bowl champs to a measly seven points could be getting reinforcements sometime soon.

First-round pass rusher Marcus Davenport practiced for the first time in almost a month on Tuesday after suffering a toe injury. He was officially limited in practice.

"Of course, it was a great feeling," Davenport told Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune about returning to practice. "It's just a part of the process, and I'm just trying to come back."

Davenport hasn't played since Week 8. It's uncertain whether he'll return for Thursday's Thanksgiving tilt versus the Atlanta Falcons, but Tuesday's practice was a step in the right direction.

"It's always just a process," he said. "I'm taking it day by day, so we're going to have to really see how I feel."

Davenport was surging before the injury, compiling two sacks in his last game to bring his total on the season to four. The athletic pass-rusher displays great burst and speed that can beat tackles off the ball.

The Saints traded next year's first-round pick to move up and snag Davenport, and while they haven't missed a beat during his absence, the pass-rusher could play a vital role over a tough final stretch of the regular season as New Orleans attempts to earn home-field advantage in the NFC.

