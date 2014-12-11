Marcus Cannon, New England Patriots reach extension

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night, via a source who has seen the deal, the team signed Marcus Cannon to a two-year contract extension worth up to $9 million. The offensive lineman scored a $3.2 million signing bonus.
Cannon opened the season as the starter at left guard. He lost his job in Week 4, when rookie Bryan Stork took over at center, kicking Dan Connolly out to guard.
Since then, Cannon has been relegated to swing tackle and sixth lineman in jumbo packages.
