Around the NFL

Marcus Cannon, New England Patriots reach extension

Published: Dec 11, 2014 at 12:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots have locked up their top reserve offensive lineman.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night, via a source who has seen the deal, the team signed Marcus Cannon to a two-year contract extension worth up to $9 million. The offensive lineman scored a $3.2 million signing bonus.

Cannon opened the season as the starter at left guard. He lost his job in Week 4, when rookie Bryan Stork took over at center, kicking Dan Connolly out to guard.

Since then, Cannon has been relegated to swing tackle and sixth lineman in jumbo packages.

The improved offensive line has contributed to Tom Brady's turnaround over the past two months.

Extending Cannon gives the Patriots a fallback option with Connolly due to hit free agency in 2015.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the fallout of Cam Newton's car accident and debates how the Browns will look with Johnny Manziel at QB. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dan Quinn earns 2021 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year after Cowboys' turnaround 

In one season's time, Dan Quinn turned the Cowboys defense from a laughingstock to a driving force in the club winning the NFC East title. That remarkable reversal of fortune in Quinn's first season as Dallas DC led to him being named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year on Thursday at NFL Honors.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 10

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee) is trending in the right direction and so too is Rams running back Cam Akers. Updates on Bengals and Rams injuries, plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah vows to swim in Cincinnati chili if team wins Super Bowl

When asked what he'll do if his Bengals win the Super Bowl on Sunday, tight end C.J. Uzomah made a bold promise. 
news

Mike McDaniel not concerned about Tua Tagovailoa's development, says Dolphins need to 'grow together'

Mike McDaniel's introductory press conference on Thursday marked the dawn of a new day for the Dolphins. The first-time head coach's comments on Tua Tagovailoa suggest he is not concerned about the young QB's role in the team's future going forward.
news

Texans coach Lovie Smith unlikely to add defensive coordinator to staff, plans to call plays in 2022

Lovie Smith's return to a head coaching position will not include him adding a key lieutenant, as it was reported Thursday the Texans' head coach doesn't intend to add a defensive coordinator in 2022.
news

Jaguars hire Colts' Press Taylor, brother of Bengals coach Zac, as offensive coordinator

New Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has chosen a familiar face to lead the team's offense. The Jaguars have agreed to terms with Press Taylor as their new offensive coordinator.
news

Vikings expected to hire former Broncos DC Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator

The Vikings are filling out the coaching staff as the future head coach prepares for the Super Bowl. The Vikings are expected to hire Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel: 'Absolutely no red flags' with Miami vacancy

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Thursday that he did not see any red flags with the Miami coaching vacancy stemming from the lawsuit filed by his predecessor, Brian Flores, that would have deterred him from taking the position.
news

Former Lions head coach, Raiders DL coach Rod Marinelli planning to retire

After 26 years in NFL coaching, Rod Marinelli is calling it a career.

Ian Rapoport reports that the long-time assistant and former Detroit Lions head coach is planning to retire.
news

Bengals' Mike Hilton embracing Cooper Kupp matchup: 'I feel like we're the best two slots in the game'

As the Cincinnati Bengals' nickelback, Mike Hilton will be tasked with covering Rams star Cooper Kupp in the biggest game of the year. The veteran corner says he's ready for the challenge.
news

Gus Bradley on taking over Colts defense: 'There's a Pro Bowl player at every level here'

Last year, Gus Bradley was tasked with rebuilding a defense. In 2022, his job will be more about maintenance. Bradley, introduced Wednesday as the Indianapolis Colts' new defensive coordinator, inherits the league's ninth-ranked scoring defense in the NFL.
news

Cam Akers vowed to return for Rams' postseason following Achilles tear last summer

After a torn Achilles was supposed to sideline Cam Akers for the entire season, the Rams running back told Matthew Stafford that if Los Angeles made the playoffs, Akers would be back on the field.   
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW