Marcus Allen zings fellow HOFers with passer-rating tweet

By this point, a healthy cross-section of the population is aware of what a photo bomb is -- or at least it should.
Marcus Allen had quite the photo bomb in a pre-pandemic gathering of Pro Football Hall of Famers, topped only by his use of said photo bomb to burn his fellow Gold Jackets.
In the attached photo are quarterbacks (from left to right) Warren Moon, Dan Fouts, Bob Griese, Dan Marino, Joe Namath, Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach and Jim Kelly. Oh and way in the back, sticking his hand up to be noticed is Allen, the running back.
The answer to this question is easy to deduce without the help of Google. Allen wouldn't be tweeting a photo of himself surrounded by Hall of Fame quarterbacks and mentioning a quarterback-specific statistic unless he was ahead of them as a result of success in very few attempts.
Still, though, the NFL Alumni Twitter account played along, to which Allen ruthlessly replied with a simple "nope."
Our friends at NFL Research decided to settle this once and for all, providing a full breakdown of the career passer rating standings among the men pictured.
Though he made his Hall of Fame career as a running back, Allen was always a threat to catch a defense flat-footed with his arm in the right situation. The former high school quarterback threw six touchdowns in his NFL career, including three in one season (1983). In that same campaign, he completed 4 of 7 pass attempts while a young star for the Raiders. He even threw a touchdown pass in the Pro Bowl three years later.
Allen concluded his career with a passing line of 12-of-27 for 282 yards and a 6-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. That last mark can be credited for much of his sterling passer rating.
As was often the case when Allen received a toss and stopped to throw, the joke was on everyone else. Marcus Allen scores again.