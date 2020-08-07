Around the NFL

Friday, Aug 07, 2020 04:29 PM

Marcus Allen zings fellow HOFers with passer-rating tweet

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

By this point, a healthy cross-section of the population is aware of what a photo bomb is -- or at least it should.

Marcus Allen had quite the photo bomb in a pre-pandemic gathering of Pro Football Hall of Famers, topped only by his use of said photo bomb to burn his fellow Gold Jackets.

In the attached photo are quarterbacks (from left to right) Warren Moon, Dan Fouts, Bob Griese, Dan Marino, Joe Namath, Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach and Jim Kelly. Oh and way in the back, sticking his hand up to be noticed is Allen, the running back.

The answer to this question is easy to deduce without the help of Google. Allen wouldn't be tweeting a photo of himself surrounded by Hall of Fame quarterbacks and mentioning a quarterback-specific statistic unless he was ahead of them as a result of success in very few attempts.

Still, though, the NFL Alumni Twitter account played along, to which Allen ruthlessly replied with a simple "nope."

Our friends at NFL Research decided to settle this once and for all, providing a full breakdown of the career passer rating standings among the men pictured.

Though he made his Hall of Fame career as a running back, Allen was always a threat to catch a defense flat-footed with his arm in the right situation. The former high school quarterback threw six touchdowns in his NFL career, including three in one season (1983). In that same campaign, he completed 4 of 7 pass attempts while a young star for the Raiders. He even threw a touchdown pass in the Pro Bowl three years later.

Allen concluded his career with a passing line of 12-of-27 for 282 yards and a 6-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. That last mark can be credited for much of his sterling passer rating.

As was often the case when Allen received a toss and stopped to throw, the joke was on everyone else. Marcus Allen scores again.

Related Content

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Landover, Md. Cincinnati won 23-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Washington releases RB Derrius Guice following domestic violence arrest

The Washington Football Team released Derrius Guice on Friday after news broke that the running back had been arrested on domestic-violence related charges.
NFL updates COVID-19 testing protocols to address false positives
news

NFL updates COVID-19 testing protocols to address false positives

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills has maintained the league's health and safety protocols will evolve with more time and understanding of the novel coronavirus, and on Friday, the league issued changes.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) gets set for a play in a week 2 NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep.15, 2019 in Atlanta. (Michael Zarrilli/AP Images for Panini, via AP)
news

Saints add depth at LB, sign vet free agent Nigel Bradham

Nigel Bradham is heading to the Big Easy. The 30-year-old linebacker has agreed to a deal to join the New Orleans Saints, per Friday's transaction wire. The terms of the deal are undisclosed at this time.
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) jogs toward the sideline during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Redskins 47-16. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Peterson: Winning title is ultimate goal, not breaking Smith's record

"Winning a championship" is what Adrian Peterson is really chasing, not Emmitt Smith's all-time rushing record. 
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) stands on the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won 51-13. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
news

Cam Newton: Joining Patriots 'just a breath of fresh air'

Cam Newton's redemption tour took a while to reach New England, but now that he's with the Patriots, he's already taking the next steps toward future success.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry (75) is seen during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Eagles re-signing defensive end Vinny Curry to one-year deal

Vinny Curry is flying back to Philly. The Philadelphia Eagles are re-signing the defensive end to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley Jr.(44) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
news

Vic Beasley reports to Titans camp, ending unexcused absence

After much delay and a bit of mystery, outside linebacker Vic Beasley reported to Titans training camp on Friday.
Roundup: Steelers activate James Washington off reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Roundup: Steelers activate James Washington off reserve/COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh announced on Friday that it has activated wide receiver James Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
Bill Belichick, 68, unconcerned about coaching during pandemic 
news

Bill Belichick, 68, unconcerned about coaching during pandemic 

Sixty-eight-year old Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not concerned about coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling reporters on Friday, "I feel very good about the environment that we're in."
Robert Woods looking for new contract in L.A., hoping to 'get paid'
news

Robert Woods looking for new contract in L.A., hoping to 'get paid'

Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Robert Woods is looking for an extension to stay with the Rams for the remainder of his career. 
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow is a posible first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
news

Bengals players rave about Joe Burrow as workouts begin 

The Cincinnati coaching staff constantly raved about Joe Burrow's mental preparedness during offseason Zoom meetings. Now it's time for the rookie quarterback's teammates to join the chorus.
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, OCT. 4-5 - FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Houston Texans' J.J. Watt (99) hits Buffalo Bills' EJ Manuel (3) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Houston. The Texans (3-1) play the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) on Sunday, Oct. 5. ((AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL